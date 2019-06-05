Photon Price Down 20.1% Over Last Week (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Photon has a market cap of $294,081.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Photon coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. During the last week, Photon has traded down 20.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,770.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.87 or 0.03161133 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.95 or 0.05072705 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.33 or 0.01321021 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.01089488 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00103927 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.01024020 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00330400 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00019507 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 28,738,279,957 coins. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

