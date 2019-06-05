Peter Kaes Sells 17,500 Shares of Rapid7 Inc (RPD) Stock

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) SVP Peter Kaes sold 17,500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $917,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.12 and a beta of 1.17. Rapid7 Inc has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.86 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 46.34% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Rapid7 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. SQN Investors LP boosted its position in Rapid7 by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 1,567,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,289 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Rapid7 by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,488,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,348,000 after acquiring an additional 966,823 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,223,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,736,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,259,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/peter-kaes-sells-17500-shares-of-rapid7-inc-rpd-stock.html.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.