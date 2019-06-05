Peter Kaes Sells 17,500 Shares of Rapid7 Inc (RPD) Stock

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) SVP Peter Kaes sold 17,500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $917,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ RPD opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.12 and a beta of 1.17. Rapid7 Inc has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $57.00.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.86 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 46.34% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. SQN Investors LP boosted its position in Rapid7 by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 1,567,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,289 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Rapid7 by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,488,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,348,000 after acquiring an additional 966,823 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,223,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,736,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,259,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rapid7 Company Profile
Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.
