Perrigo Sees Unusually High Options Volume (PRGO)

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 7,647 call options on the company. This is an increase of 795% compared to the typical volume of 854 call options.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 2.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,470,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,230,000 after purchasing an additional 149,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,433,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,191,000 after acquiring an additional 975,468 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,363,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,588,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,158,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,939,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,912,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $47.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Perrigo from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

