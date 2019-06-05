Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Land Securities Group (LAND)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LAND. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 990 ($12.94) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 755 ($9.87) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 944 ($12.34).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 837.80 ($10.95) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and a PE ratio of -52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.12, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 784.20 ($10.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 967.10 ($12.64).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is currently -2.80%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Nicholas Cadbury purchased 3,000 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 888 ($11.60) per share, for a total transaction of £26,640 ($34,809.88).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.