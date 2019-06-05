PBF Energy (PBF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.85

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.85 and last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 7747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBF. TheStreet downgraded PBF Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 1,609,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $46,603,594.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $750,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 365,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,990,679.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 244,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

