Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Purchases 40,000 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 72,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after buying an additional 169,338 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in The Ensign Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 154,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $1,039,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,380,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ ENSG traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.55. 1,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $58.14.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $549.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.09 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

