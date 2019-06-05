Pan American Silver (PAAS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $12.50 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.97.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $18.40.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

