Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,348 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in InnerWorkings were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,582,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 877,690 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 802,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 393,991 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,756,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 135,111 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 865.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 128,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Oren B. Azar purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,867.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

INWK remained flat at $$3.46 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,125. The company has a market capitalization of $175.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 1.41. InnerWorkings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $9.26.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $267.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.13 million. Analysts anticipate that InnerWorkings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INWK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InnerWorkings in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

