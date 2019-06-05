Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 401.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 15,259 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,297,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,686,000 after acquiring an additional 32,161 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 91,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 218,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 35,101 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 9.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,906,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,914,000 after acquiring an additional 170,805 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYKE. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sykes Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

SYKE traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $25.94. 39,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,502. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $402.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/pacific-ridge-capital-partners-llc-has-1-21-million-holdings-in-sykes-enterprises-incorporated-syke.html.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.