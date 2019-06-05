Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Issues Earnings Results

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 35.15%. Orion Energy Systems updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $59.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OESX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.87.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

