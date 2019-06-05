OrganiGram (OGI) Rating Reiterated by AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) in a report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$10.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.70.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of CVE:OGI opened at C$10.15 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of C$4.11 and a 12 month high of C$11.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.22.

OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$26.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.27 million. Research analysts predict that OrganiGram will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.