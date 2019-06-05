Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orchard Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX opened at $16.02 on Friday. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -1.57.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 712,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,741,000 after acquiring an additional 69,850 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $9,346,000. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

