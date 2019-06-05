Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 5,113 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,405,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.33. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $227.05 and a 52 week high of $294.61. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $356.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.17.

In other news, insider Michael J. Schall sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.10, for a total transaction of $778,048.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,628,923.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela L. Kleiman sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total transaction of $341,000.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,110 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,758. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/ontario-teachers-pension-plan-board-acquires-5113-shares-of-essex-property-trust-inc-ess.html.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.