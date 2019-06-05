Obsidian Energy (OBE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.28

Obsidian Energy Ltd (TSE:OBE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 73634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OBE shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.50 price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$0.65 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.77.

The company has a market cap of $145.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$103.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Obsidian Energy Ltd will post -0.2099999958 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile (TSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

