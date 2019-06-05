O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,851 Shares of Centene Corp (CNC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 66.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Centene by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $468,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth $12,458,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 194,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,311,000 after acquiring an additional 95,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 261,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

