Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for St. James’s Place (STJ)

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,190.82 ($15.56).

Shares of STJ opened at GBX 1,035.50 ($13.53) on Monday. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of GBX 905.60 ($11.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,246 ($16.28). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 31.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

