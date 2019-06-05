NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Grows Position in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 704.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,411 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,978 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 56,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 281,288.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,135 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $42.64. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 809.80 and a beta of 1.84.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Cardiovascular Systems had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $63.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSII shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

