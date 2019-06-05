Northfield Bancorp Inc (NFBK) EVP Robin Lefkowitz Sells 2,000 Shares

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $17.33.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.24 million. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Northfield Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Northfield Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 561.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 398.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

