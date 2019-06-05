Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

