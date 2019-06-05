Nomura (NMR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.06

Shares of Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 79082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nomura Holdings Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,818,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,697 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth about $6,056,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,085,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 119,471 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 374,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,987 shares during the period. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 275,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 51,540 shares during the period. 0.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

