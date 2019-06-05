NIX (NIX) One Day Volume Hits $76,879.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. NIX has a total market cap of $7.74 million and $76,879.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $5.60, $18.94 and $32.15. In the last week, NIX has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,844.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $245.71 or 0.03138126 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.18 or 0.05174967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.00 or 0.01328305 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.92 or 0.01097331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00104143 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.01005369 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00331593 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00019356 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

