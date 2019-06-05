New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $11,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,742,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,441 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 254,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 280,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 202,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Assured Guaranty to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of AGO opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.93 and a 52 week high of $47.97.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.29 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 41.81%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

