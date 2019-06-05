National Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,488,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 679.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $128,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $226,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,786.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,959 shares of company stock valued at $33,716,812 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.84 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $107.53 to $100.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.99.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $117.56 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $132.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

