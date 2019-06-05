Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several research analysts have commented on MUR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 target price on Murphy Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on Murphy Oil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of MUR stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $24.55. 12,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 2.07. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $36.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 8,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $242,054.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Mireles sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $204,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,743,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,218,000 after buying an additional 707,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,394,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,469,000 after buying an additional 372,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,817,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,061,000 after buying an additional 93,228 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,680,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,537,000 after buying an additional 504,409 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $58,361,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.