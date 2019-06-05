Mongodb (MDB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $159.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MDB. William Blair began coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup set a $155.00 price target on shares of Mongodb and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $143.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mongodb from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.62.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $138.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Mongodb has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $154.80.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.02 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 44.47% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. Mongodb’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mongodb will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, insider Thomas Bull sold 5,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $678,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 19,600 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $2,713,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,842 shares of company stock worth $26,363,133 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

