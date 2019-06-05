MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,839 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $56.68 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $61.37.

