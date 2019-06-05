Mizuho Begins Coverage on Uber Technologies (UBER)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Uber Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.40 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.21.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with riders and eaters worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

