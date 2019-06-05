MetaHash Price Reaches $0.0489 on Major Exchanges (MHC)

MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $17.90 million and $3.17 million worth of MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MetaHash has traded 44.7% higher against the dollar. One MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00001245 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00380746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.63 or 0.02950686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000445 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00148870 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004358 BTC.

About MetaHash

MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. MetaHash’s total supply is 2,840,508,779 coins and its circulating supply is 366,100,822 coins. The official message board for MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

MetaHash Coin Trading

MetaHash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.