Mercury Reaches Market Cap of $5.37 Million (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Mercury has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $82,441.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mercury has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury token can now be bought for about $0.0537 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00401198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.18 or 0.02736891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012803 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000436 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00150105 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000849 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury launched on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Upbit, Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

