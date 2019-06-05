Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 430.8% during the first quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Mangham Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mangham Associates LLC now owns 381,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 28,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $258.18. 104,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,195. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $214.83 and a 1 year high of $270.86.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

