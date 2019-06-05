MassGrid (MGD) Trading Down 26.4% This Week

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. MassGrid has a market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $5,503.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MassGrid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0635 or 0.00000824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, CoinEx and ChaoEX. In the last week, MassGrid has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,714.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.49 or 0.03133701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $386.34 or 0.05013362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.99 or 0.01323448 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.25 or 0.01093228 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00102899 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.01005040 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00327716 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00019578 BTC.

About MassGrid

MassGrid (CRYPTO:MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 134,506,559 coins and its circulating supply is 73,320,540 coins. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MassGrid is www.massgrid.com . MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid

Buying and Selling MassGrid

MassGrid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CoinEx and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MassGrid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

