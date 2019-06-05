Mason Street Advisors LLC Buys 446 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (GTY)

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,617,000 after purchasing an additional 159,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Getty Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Getty Realty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $11,136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $35.03.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $33.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 81.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

