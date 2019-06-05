Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in SkyWest by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SkyWest by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $61.23 on Wednesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.38 and a twelve month high of $65.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $723.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.32 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,279,520.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,818,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656,232 shares in the company, valued at $39,780,783.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,755 shares of company stock worth $4,443,557. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

