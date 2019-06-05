Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Stake in Regency Centers Corp (REG)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REG. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.5% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 832,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,868,000 after purchasing an additional 51,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,822,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,260,000 after acquiring an additional 653,071 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 21,378 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price objective on Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup set a $75.00 price objective on Regency Centers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

In other news, Director John C. Schweitzer sold 14,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $933,775.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,673.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $286.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.40 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

