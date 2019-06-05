Mariner Investment Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (VTA)

Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,488 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd makes up approximately 1.4% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 29,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 33,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 424,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 45,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:VTA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,742. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

