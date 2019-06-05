Manitowoc Company Inc (MTW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

In other news, CEO Barry Pennypacker sold 12,388 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $203,906.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron H. Ravenscroft sold 3,191 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $52,587.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,086.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,593 shares of company stock worth $340,450. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Manitowoc by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 144,660 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,443,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,091,000 after buying an additional 59,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 21,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTW traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.51. 824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,163. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 2.03.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

