MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Position in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9,042.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,335,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 14,178,765 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,245,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,801,000 after buying an additional 4,905,887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,080,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 947.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,149,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,295,000 after buying an additional 1,039,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,607,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,484,000 after buying an additional 1,005,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $260,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,788.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 29,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $2,993,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,726 shares of company stock valued at $8,793,704. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Gabelli downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Zoetis from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.93.

ZTS traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.76. 997,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $78.90 and a 1 year high of $108.23.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.09%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

