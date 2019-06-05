Magna International (MGA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $42.50

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.50 and last traded at $43.22, with a volume of 16921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.94.

A number of research firms have commented on MGA. TD Securities cut shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Get Magna International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.10). Magna International had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 760.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 38,384 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter worth $720,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/magna-international-mga-hits-new-1-year-low-at-42-50.html.

Magna International Company Profile (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.