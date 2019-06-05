Luna Coin Price Hits $0.0089 on Top Exchanges (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Luna Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Luna Coin has a market cap of $15,213.00 and approximately $206.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Luna Coin has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00393009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.99 or 0.02771725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000440 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00149022 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000834 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Luna Coin

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. Luna Coin’s official website is bitluna.org . The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum

Buying and Selling Luna Coin

Luna Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Luna Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

