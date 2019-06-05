Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 12th. Analysts expect Lululemon Athletica to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Lululemon Athletica has set its Q1 guidance at $0.68-0.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.48-4.55 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lululemon Athletica to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.60. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $110.71 and a fifty-two week high of $179.49.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 6,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $1,054,576.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,370.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 288,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $45,000,876.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,103.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 519,344 shares of company stock worth $79,873,942. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.03.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/lululemon-athletica-lulu-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.