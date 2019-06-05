Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Buys 1,590 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.6% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $1,304,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 116,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 18,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,535,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 816,440 shares in the company, valued at $66,948,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. bought 4,121,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $65,946,928.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 464,033 shares of company stock valued at $37,956,770 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.08.

NYSE MRK opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.80 and a 1 year high of $83.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

