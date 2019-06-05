Lobstex (LOBS) Price Hits $0.0142 on Top Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $233,993.00 and $56,993.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00070465 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000639 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000940 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 16,432,641 coins and its circulating supply is 16,431,441 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

