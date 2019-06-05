LKQ (LKQ) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LKQ. TheStreet downgraded LKQ from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded LKQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on LKQ and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price target on LKQ and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

LKQ stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.47%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $31,588.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,923 shares in the company, valued at $388,869.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 2,163.3% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,297,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after acquiring an additional 15,577,728 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 975,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,147,000 after acquiring an additional 247,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,027,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,844,000 after acquiring an additional 146,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

