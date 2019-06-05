LKQ Co. (LKQ) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in LKQ by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP raised its stake in LKQ by 2,163.3% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,297,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577,728 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 975,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,147,000 after buying an additional 247,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,027,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,844,000 after buying an additional 146,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. LKQ had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $31,588.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,869.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

