Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0079 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and $81,466.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 630,574,207 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, SouthXchange, Mercatox, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

