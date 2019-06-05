Lido Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

EWJ stock opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $48.99 and a 1-year high of $61.17.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

