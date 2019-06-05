Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Line Corp (LN)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Line Corp (NYSE:LN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000. Line comprises about 0.0% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in Line by 567.3% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,400 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Line in the 4th quarter worth $41,197,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Line in the 1st quarter worth $5,275,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in Line by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 144,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 58,149 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Line by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Line in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,500.00.

NYSE:LN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,270. Line Corp has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -176.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Line (NYSE:LN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Line had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $455.95 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Line Corp will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

