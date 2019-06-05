Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s earnings. Kronos Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kronos Worldwide.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $436.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.26 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SEI Investments Co increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 17.4% in the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 6,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 161,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRO opened at $13.59 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kronos Worldwide (KRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.