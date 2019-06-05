KRM22 (KRM) Earns Corporate Rating from Analysts at FinnCap

FinnCap started coverage on shares of KRM22 (LON:KRM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set a “corporate” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock. FinnCap’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:KRM opened at GBX 77 ($1.01) on Monday.

Get KRM22 alerts:

About KRM22

KRM22 Plc operates as the technology and software investment company with a focus on risk management in capital markets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for KRM22 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KRM22 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.