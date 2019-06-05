Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 1,250 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,890,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,659,000 after buying an additional 1,678,438 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,039,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,817,000 after buying an additional 32,071 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 125,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 83,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 51,644 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $642,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,493.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

